Woman accused of killing husband expected to testify again

A woman accused of killing her husband will be back in the courtroom as her trial continues.

On Wednesday, Danielle Redlick said she stabbed her husband, Michael Redlick, in the shoulder. She said there was no way he would die from that.

We know that Michael bled to death while Redlick said she was hiding in the bathroom.

During the cross-examination, Redlick didn’t waver from her story.

She claims she stabbed her husband in self-defense but did not intend to kill him.

Investigators said Redlick waited 11 hours to call 911 after she slit her wrists.

She testified during most of that time that she was asleep next to Michael’s body.

When court resumes on Thursday, we are expecting Redlick and her daughter to take the stand again.

