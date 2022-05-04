Woman accused of killing husband in Orange County to make 1st court appearance

A woman accused of killing her husband in Orange County is set to face a judge.

Deputies arrested Gladis Bran De Gil after they found her husband’s body early Tuesday.

Deputies said Bran De Gil’s husband had been shot.

Orange County deputies said they got the 911 call just before 3 a.m. about a domestic shooting at a home off Clarcona-Ocoee Road near Edgewater Drive.

Tom Raney was at work at the time, which is next door.

“When I walked out here and looked over, I saw the body laying on the ground.” He said.

Deputies said that William Gil Paredes, 44, was found dead. They said Bran De Gil waited for them to show up.

