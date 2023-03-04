Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail

FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of Corrections shows Ellen Gilland. Gilland, 76, accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital, is asking to be released from jail. (Volusia County Division of Corrections via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital was released on $150,000 bond Friday night.

Ellen Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police said she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed had been in the works for weeks. However, she could not carry through with turning the gun on herself after shooting her husband in his 11th-floor AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital room, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a news conference after the Jan. 21 incident.

Instead, Gilland engaged in a four-hour standoff with police officers. They eventually used a nonlethal explosive to distract her and take her into custody, Young said. She had been held at the Volusia County Jail since her arrest. Jail records show she was released Friday night.

On Wednesday, Gilland was indicted on lesser charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Two hospital workers heard a gunshot from room 1106, and they saw Ellen Gilland sitting beside the bed with her husband unresponsive in a pool of blood, a police report said. She pointed the weapon at the pair and told them to leave the room. Another staffer also entered and was told to leave.

Patients were evacuated from nearby rooms, and officers lined up in the hallway with guns drawn toward the open door of Gilland's room. They repeatedly yelled, “Drop the gun!” according to video from an officer’s body camera recorded about 10 minutes after the shooting.

After setting off the explosive, SWAT team members entered the room and tried to use a stun gun, but it failed to subdue Ellen Gilland. She fired a shot into the ceiling, then dropped the weapon and was taken into custody, the police report said.

Recommended Stories

  • $150K bond set for woman, 76, accused of killing sick husband in Daytona Beach hospital

    Ellen Gilland shot her terminally ill husband at AdventHeatlh in Daytona Beach and later fired the gun toward Daytona Beach Police, a report stated.

  • Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body

    Deputies arrested a man suspected of striking and killing another man with a vehicle in Olympia on Friday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Philadelphia police: Man turns the tables on attempted robbers

    Jasmine Payoute reports.

  • How police used fake cocaine to bust a drug ring

    STORY: This is the moment Australian authorities dropped 1.2 metric tons of fake cocaine 40 miles off the coast of Perth.This scene, at the end of December, was a key part of a joint U.S-Australian law enforcement operation that's seized nearly $700 million worth of cocaine, linked to a Mexican cartel, and resulted in the arrest of 12 suspects.On Saturday (March 4), Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch released details about 'Operation Beech'."...we got some information from the Drug Enforcement Administration out of the Sydney office that approximately 2.4 tonnes of cocaine was going to make its way to Australia to be distributed throughout our country. The Drug Enforcement Administration sought the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and just off the coast of Ecuador they took out packages equalling nearly 3 tonnes containing cocaine. We've used the quantity 2.4 because that's our estimate of the actual cocaine once you take the packaging away."That cocaine was equivalent to roughly half Australia' estimated annual consumption."Over a number of weeks, our officers from the Transnational Serious and Organised Crime squad and other officers assisted to reconstruct those identical packages and drop 1.2 tonnes of those drugs into the ocean, 40 miles off the coast."Three suspected members of the "Australian arm of a drug syndicate" were arrested on December 30 with the fake cocaine.They had allegedly made three trips through rough seas to collect the packages.A further nine arrests have been made and a large quantity of cash seized.A 39-year-old male U.S. citizen was among the 12 charged, police said.Blanch said the operation sends a message to international traffickers that "your deadly drugs are not welcome here".

  • John Candy's Son Chris Remembers His Dad on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Loss Is Never Easy'

    "I miss you and think of you often," wrote John Candy's son Christopher Candy on the 29th anniversary of his father's death, sharing a throwback photo of the Uncle Buck icon

  • Woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital bonds out of jail

    Woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital bonds out of jail

  • Allison Holker shares heartfelt promises to her 3 children: 'We will stand strong together'

    Allison Holker penned a touching message to her three children Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia nearly three months after her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss' death.

  • Miracle survivor: Afghan refugee escapes from collapsed Turkish prison - and Italian migrant boat tragedy

    An Afghan refugee who survived this week’s migrant boat tragedy in Italy had also survived the earthquake in Turkey last month, escaping from a detention centre after it was damaged.

  • A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town

    The freshly exhumed remains of three men lie in black body bags on the edge of the small cemetery in a town not far from Ukraine's capital, waiting to be taken to a morgue. Ukrainian authorities are still unearthing people who were hastily buried in makeshift graves during Russia's brief but brutal occupation of villages and towns near Kyiv. Oleksander Pinchuk’s mother, Halyna, is among them.

  • Hong Kong skyscraper fire could mean $64M payout, cause under investigation

    The property developers responsible for the nearly-completed Kimpton Hotel may be in for a historic insurance payout after the project was consumed in flames Friday.

  • U.N. details Haiti’s serious challenges with gangs, guns and drugs — and issues a warning

    “Years of recovery and development investment are unraveling,” the report said.

  • Memorial fund established for James Bailey, state trooper killed on I-69 near Auburn

    Master Trooper James Bailey was with Indiana State Police for more than 15 years.

  • Arizona court OKs execution request that AG tried to undo

    The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant to execute a prisoner even though the state’s new Democratic attorney general tried to withdraw her Republican predecessor’s request to carry out the execution. The decision to schedule the execution of Aaron Gunches came six weeks after Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office said it wasn’t going to seek court orders to execute prisoners until a review ordered by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs of death penalty procedures is completed. The state has a history of mismanaging executions. In an order issued Thursday, the state’s highest court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and the court said those requirements were met in Gunches’ case.

  • Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

    A tanker truck hauling a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway Saturday and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging several homes and vehicles, authorities said. One of those homes was extensively damaged, displacing the residents.

  • Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Worried parents protested in Iran's capital Tehran and other cities on Saturday over a wave of suspected poison attacks that have affected schoolgirls in dozens of schools, according to Iranian news agencies and social media videos. Iranian officials believe the girls may have been poisoned and have blamed Tehran's enemies. The country's health minister has said the girls have suffered "mild poison" attacks and some politicians have suggested the girls could have been targeted by hardline Islamist groups opposed to girls' education.

  • Vermont bishop testifies against clergy reporting bill

    The Roman Catholic Church's rite of confession must remain confidential, even if someone tells a priest that a child has been abused, the bishop who leads Vermont's diocese testified Friday. Bishop Christopher Coyne told the state Senate Judiciary Committee that the church is opposed to a bill that would remove an exemption from Vermont's child abuse and neglect reporting laws. Clergy are currently not required to report potential evidence of such crimes if they learn of it in confidence while acting as a spiritual advisor.

  • We asked CPAC attendees what they think 'woke' means. Their answers were all over the place.

    Republicans use the word "woke" to describe anything and everything. Conversations with CPAC attendees revealed little consensus on its meaning.

  • Alex Murdaugh's son Buster seen for the first time since dad's murder conviction

    Buster Murdaugh, 26, walked his dogs with his girlfriend Saturday morning, the first time he's been seen in public since his father, Alex, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

  • Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's new mugshot revealed after double life sentence

    Alex Murdaugh's mugshot was released following the disgraced lawyers double life sentence for killing his wife and son

  • 13-year-old pulled out BB gun before being shot in front of father, Gwinnett police say

    New details are being released about what led up to a shooting that claimed a 13-year-old Gwinnett County boy’s life. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson learned Friday that one person has been taken into custody in connection to Jaeden Travis’ death. Manuel Ramirez has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a pistol/revolver by persons under 18.