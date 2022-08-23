Woman accused of killing local activist arrested, records show

A woman has been arrested who police say allegedly killed a well-known Memphis activist.

Tifanee Wright, 33, is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Yveonne Nelson.

According to the U.S. Marshals, she was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Two Rivers Task Force, Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, and Memphis Police Fugitive Apprehension Team went to an address in the 2000 block of Stoneway Lane in Memphis to arrest Wright, officials said.

Tifanee Wright arrested by US Marshals.

According to a release, the front door was barricaded with a couch, but investigators were able to communicate with and “call-out” Wright.

Tifanee Wright, 33, who was wanted for Second Degree murder of community activist, Dr. Yvonne Nelson, 60, was arrested around 2 am today in Memphis by the US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, @MEM_PoliceDept and @ShelbyTNSheriff . pic.twitter.com/FmtAAoCC0t — USMS Memphis (@USMSMemphis) August 23, 2022

She surrendered without incident.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is committed to working with our local partners to bring violent offenders to justice in our communities,” said U.S. Marshal Miller.

Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit, and was killed after being shot multiple times around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the 5100 block of Yale Road.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money between the victim and Wright. Contrary to some reports, this was not a carjacking.

