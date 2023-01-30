Woman accused of killing man near NC coast may be headed to Raleigh-Durham area

A woman accused of killing a man in Washington County may be on the run in the Raleigh-Durham area, the county’s sheriff’s says.

Washington County deputies are looking for Raven A. Williams, 30, of Edenton, who allegedly shot a man multiple times early Sunday morning inside a home In the county’s Pea Ridge area.

They say Williams Is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Washington County is about two hours east of Raleigh on the coast.

A news release said deputies responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. to find the man and issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest. The man’s name and relationship to Williams have not been released.

Deputies say William was last seen traveling In a white 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. The license plate reads KWC-5656, a news release stated.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, and deputies say more charges are pending as the Investigation is o-going.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the location of Williams Is asked to contact Washington County Lt. Investigator Guy Cayton at 252-793-2422 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more Information becomes available.