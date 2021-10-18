Woman accused of killing man who refused to kiss her in Illinois home: police

A man’s refusal to kiss a woman in front of his girlfriend ended in murder after the rejected suspect grabbed the victim’s own gun and shot him in the chest, according to police and prosecutors in Illinois.

Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, was being held without bond Monday for the shooting death of 29-year-old James Jones. The woman allegedly confessed to the killing, which took place Thursday night at a home in Rolling Meadows, just north of Chicago.

Police have not released any details about the incident, but Cook County prosecutors detailed the stunning allegations at a court hearing Saturday.

Resendiz-Florez, who had recently moved in with the victim and his girlfriend, was hanging out with the couple the night of the murder when she asked Jones for a kiss, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Jones refused and, instead, turned to kiss his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

That’s when the suspect became enraged and took his firearm from a nearby couch, according to the paper. The woman then fired a single shot that fatally struck Jones in the chest, authorities said.

The girlfriend called 911, but the victim could not be saved.

Resendiz-Florez was arrested without further incident and charged with first-degree murder. She’s expected to return to court Tuesday.