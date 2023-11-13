Woman accused of killing unhoused man in Fresno, police say. He was shot in the chest

Investigators arrested a 31-year-old Fresno woman they said was responsible for the shooting death of a man found lifeless in a parking lot, police said in an update Monday.

Officers served a search warrant at a Fresno home on Friday for J’Tericka Hall, according to a news release.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video to determine Hall allegedly fatally shot Daniel Payan, 28, who was found unresponsive while lying face down in a parking lot near Fountain Way and Cedar Avenue, police said.

Officers were called about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a man on the ground in a parking lot, police said. Payan was found with a gunshot wound in the chest.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, police said.

Investigators said they had determined Payan was unhoused and had a confrontation with another person before he was shot.

Daniel Payan, 28, was killed in a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, according to Fresno Police.

The shooter, who police said Monday was Hall, fled on foot after the shooting.

The violence marked the 27th intentional homicide so far this year in Fresno, police said. That includes three alleged DUI-related incidents.

There were 51 the same time last year.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.