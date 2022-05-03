Woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase after game of hide-and-seek to return to court

A woman accused of killing her boyfriend by zipping him inside a suitcase is set to return to court this morning.

Orange County deputies said Sarah Boone and Jorge Torres were drunk when she put him in the bag during a game of hide-and-seek and their Winter Park apartment in February 2020.

READ: Deputies: Woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase after game of hide-and-seek once posted photo of child zipped in suitcase on Facebook

Investigators said cellphone video shows Boone taunting Torres while he struggled to breathe.

“I can’t (expletive) breathe, seriously,” Torres is heard saying in the videos, according to deputies.

“That’s on you,” Boone replied, according to deputies. “That’s what it feels like when you cheat on me,” and “that’s what you do when you choke me,” and that he “should probably shut the (expletive) up.”

READ: ‘I can’t (expletive) breathe’: Woman charged with murder after allegedly leaving boyfriend zipped in suitcase during game of hide-and-seek

Deputies said Boone told them that the pair had been drinking and that she thought Torres would free himself.

Records show the couple had a history of domestic violence incidents.

Boone’s trial is set to begin May 16.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.