Woman accused of leaving newborn baby in tent out on bail

Jan. 2—The woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester and leaving the newborn child alone in a tent on Christmas night has been released on bail.

Bail was originally set at $3,000 for Alexandra Eckersley, 26. Several published reports Sunday indicate she was released on bail.

Eckersley has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct. Eckersley petitioned the court to be released on personal recognizance to a sober living facility.

She was released on bail on conditions she have no direct or indirect contact with the baby, anyone under age 18, and she live in either a sober living facility, live with a parent or live at a residence approved by the state or court.

Eckersley is facing a felony charge for leading police to her newborn son in the woods "nearly an hour" after first sending officers to a different area, police said. Officers responded to the West Side Arena in Manchester around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, after receiving a report a woman had given birth to a baby boy in the woods, in 18 degree temperatures.

Eckersley is the daughter of former Red Sox pitching great Dennis Eckersley and his second wife, Nancy.

The baby boy, born prematurely, is recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

According to a statement issued by the Eckersley family, relatives of the accused were unaware of the pregnancy and are grateful for efforts by first responders to save the infant.

"It is heartbreaking that a child was born under such unthinkable conditions and in such tragic circumstances," the statement reads.

"We learned with everyone else from news reports what happened and are still in complete shock."