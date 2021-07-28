Woman accused in Litchfield shooting pleads guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon

Jul. 28—LITCHFIELD — Elizabeth Anne Smith, 18, of Litchfield, appeared Monday before Judge Stephanie Beckman at the Meeker County District Court and pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for her role in an October shooting.

Two other charges, felony first-degree assault — great bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge for failing to render aid to a shooting victim, are to be dismissed as part of a plea agreement

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

The charges stem from an apparent Oct. 4, 2020, revenge shooting in Litchfield where Smith was accused of luring another man into a shed with another defendant, Carl Henry Leaf, 18, of Grove City. Leaf then allegedly shot the man in the neck for allegedly doing methamphetamine with Smith.

Leaf allegedly told law enforcement that he wanted to be a "hero" and stop the man from selling drugs to his friends, leading Leaf and Smith to plan on buying drugs from the man so that Leaf could beat him up.

According to Leaf's confession, Smith told the man to meet in a storm shelter outside of the man's residence for the drug buy. When the man, Leaf and Smith were in the shelter, Leaf said he tried to kick him, the man then grabbed Leaf and Leaf then shot him.

According to the county, video footage from a security camera at the man's residence shows Leaf, Smith and the victim entering the storm shelter followed by Leaf opening the door and fleeing the area. The footage then shows the man running out holding his chest/neck area.

According to court documents, Smith told law enforcement on Oct. 6 that Leaf and her boyfriend were upset that she had smoked methamphetamine with the victim a week before.

Smith then told law enforcement that Leaf spoke with her boyfriend in the presence of another defendant, Jaden Carl Anthony Kramp, 18, of Litchfield, about "taking care" of the victim.

Smith also told law enforcement about the alleged scheme to bait the man into the storm shelter for a drug buy and that Leaf shot him.

Smith told law enforcement that after the shooting, Leaf went into a neighbor's residence where Kramp was and said "It's done."

Leaf told law enforcement that he used a .38 special revolver which was later recovered from the residence of another defendant, Nicole Radke, 45, of Grove City.

Leaf is charged with five felonies: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, felony first-degree assault — great bodily harm and two drug possession charges related to marijuana found in his car. His next court date is Sept. 27.

Kramp pleaded guilty March 17 to felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 7.

Radke pleaded guilty July 22 to two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance found during a search warrant of her home. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.