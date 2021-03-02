Woman accused of lying to police seeks trial in different county

Mar. 2—SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman accused of lying to investigators will ask a judge to move her trial out of the county in Northumberland County Court on Thursday.

Christy Willis, 51, is accused of providing false and misleading statements to state police about the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, who police said was beaten to death in Oct. 2019, by Jahrid Burgess, 20, and Samantha Delcamp, 25, both of Port Trevorton.

Willis is the mother of Burgess.

Willis, through her attorney William Cannon, claims articles published in The Daily Item have caused her to not be able to get a fair trial in the county, according to court documents.

Willis is also asking a judge to reduce her $200,000 bail while she waits for trial in April.

Willis has spent 16 months incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.

Troopers say Burgess beat Arabella so badly she needed to have part of her brain removed.

Arresting Trooper Brian Siebert said Willis lied in two different interviews, saying she was sitting at a kitchen table and Arabella was eating a sandwich before falling to the ground and having a seizure.

Willis told troopers Arabella began to gasp for air, according to court documents.

Later during the interview, Willis told troopers she was not at the residence when Arabella began to have seizures, according to troopers.

Troopers listened to a 911 call from Willis to Northumberland County 911 and said she sounded, "cool, calm and collected," with no sense of urgency, according to court documents.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said if Willis would have acted more quickly, Arabella may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.

Burgess and Delcamp both face homicide charges.

Matulewicz said Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it. Delcamp is charged as an accomplice.

Willis will now appear before President Judge Charles Saylor Thursday at 11 a.m.