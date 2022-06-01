Woman accused of making $2,000 in fraudulent purchases

May 31—OXFORD — A shoplifting call led Oxford police to a suspect wanted for forging several check for more than $2,000

The victim approached police on May 9 with a claim that someone had been making purchases at a local business using the victim's information. The victim also said the suspect attempted to cash a personal check at a business. The business refused to cash the check.

The investigation led to the issuing of a warrant for Marque Martin, 30, of Lafayette County, for uttering a forgery, using a stolen checkbook to make purchases totaling nearly $2,000.

Oxford police were dispatched to a West Jackson Avenue business May 16 for a call of shoplifting. When officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car, police came in contact with Martin.

Martin was taken into custody for the forgery warrant and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing where she was issued a $2,500 bond.

