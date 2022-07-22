Woman accused of murder after baby found dead in Lodi

Jul. 22—A woman could potentially face murder charges after a newborn baby was found dead at a homeless encampment in Lodi this week.

The California Highway Patrol said it was contacted by the Lodi Police Department on July 20 at 4:47 p.m. regarding a woman who arrived at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial from a homeless encampment.

Hospital staff reported that the woman had given birth at the homeless camp located near Highway 99 and Pine Street, the CHP said. Lodi Fire Department crews went to the camp and located a deceased infant, according to the CHP.

The CHP said its detectives interviewed the woman at the hospital and determined she was responsible for the child's death.

Ebonie Allen, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and the CHP asks anyone with information to call the Valley Division's Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6300.