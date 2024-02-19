Woman accused of murdering 5-year-old involved in Amber Alert booked at Cuyahoga County jail

**Related Video Above: Interview with custodial mother led officers to child’s body in sewer drain.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The woman accused in the murder of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, and who set off a statewide Amber Alert last week, was officially booked in jail Sunday evening, Cuyahoga County press secretary Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed to FOX 8.

Pammy Maye, 48, was booked at Cuyahoga County Corrections Center around 6 p.m., charged with murder, child endangering and kidnapping, according to Ciaccia.

Maye had previously been recovering in the hospital, after she was reportedly found wandering in her nightgown in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The little boy, whom she was a custodial parent of, was found dead in storm drain in Columbus Friday morning, according to police.

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning, after Maye’s husband had reported she told him she killed the 5-year-old, had a plan and then took off north from Columbus. Her Jeep was discovered at a Brooklyn apartment complex later that morning, but it would take until Thursday evening to find her.

“This is not the outcome that we wanted, but we’re going to make sure that we do everything that we can to bring justice for Darnell,” Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in a Friday press conference.

