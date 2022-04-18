Woman accused of murdering boy in DWI wreck to go on trial Monday

Christian Redmond, left to right, and his siblings, Maya, Zadin, Jadin and Kadin, front, are shown in this family photo.

A Wichita Falls woman accused of killing a 4-year-old boy in a DWI crash will go on trial for a murder charge this week.

Jury selection began Monday at the Multi-Purpose Events Center in Migel Juliana Matthew's murder trial — the first murder trial in Wichita County since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Matthew, 30, is charged in the slaying of Christian Alizha Redmond, a 4-year-old prekindergarten student at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

She faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Matthew is suspected of getting behind the wheel and driving drunk with four children and the boy's mother, who has been sentenced in connection with the incident, riding as passengers in the car, according to allegations in court records.

Migel Matthew

Christian was killed in a one-car, rollover wreck about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019, in the 5000 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway, according to court records.

Matthew was being held Sunday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center without bond by order of 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy, court and jail records show.

It came to light Matthew had been drinking alcohol while out on bail — a violation of her bond conditions, according to allegations in court documents.

In the judge's April 12 order to have her held without bond as requested by prosecutors, she cited evidence from a hearing that day: Matthew admitted to drinking shots of alcohol on the day of the crash, according to allegations in court records, according to allegations in court records.

Medical workers who treated her after the wreck confirmed she was intoxicated, according to allegations in court documents.

In addition, Matthew, also known as Migel Julianna Matthews, violated her bond conditions by getting drunk several times in 2021 and through April this year, according to allegations in court documents.

She was also involved in two violent altercations because she was intoxicated, according to allegations in court documents.

Tyneshia Shantell Chatman, the child's mother, is expected to testify in Matthew's trial.

Chatman, 30, was being held Sunday in the Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

On Nov. 16 in 78th District Court, Chatman pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the child's death and to abandoning and endangering a child for putting her son in a car with an allegedly drunk driver, according to court records and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office.

Tyneshia Chatman

Chatman was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and a murder charge against her was dismissed as part of a plea bargain, according to court records and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office.

Wichita Falls police officers and Wichita County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal accident on Henry S. Grace Freeway at about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019. Multiple people were reported thrown from the vehicle with a juvenile dead at the scene.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

Chatman also pleaded guilty to four counts of abandoning and endangering a child, and was sentenced to two years in a state jail facility for each count, according to court filings.

Her sentences for manslaughter and abandoning and endangering a child are running concurrently.

