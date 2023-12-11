Woman accused of murdering husband during drunken "tussle," arrest records say

A Phoenix woman who was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering her husband, said she had gotten into a fight with him and had been drunk when he was killed, according to arrest records.

At about 1:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a home near 4700 N. 39th Drive regarding an injured person, Phoenix police said in a news release. Police said when officers arrived, they found 89-year-old Harold Hostetler with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

Arrest records stated that he had been married to 53-year-old Lawanda Hostetler since 2013 and the couple had lived together in the house since 2014. Lawanda Hostetler said Harold had broken his hip from a fall two months ago and had returned from a rehabilitation facility in the past week.

Phoenix police: man killed in homicide in Phoenix identified

In the arrest records, Lawanda Hostetler said the couple had gotten into fights before, but they had never been physical. She said she was in the kitchen when her husband had called for her from the living room.

She went to go check on him and said he was on the ground. Arrest records state she went to try and help him up, but he would not cooperate and the two of them started to "tussle."

Lawanda Hostetler said that she had "shook" and "slapped" her husband during the tussle and that there was "blood everywhere," according to arrest records. She said she got up to go change clothes, thinking it would calm him down. She said she then went to get help to lift her husband up.

Arrest records state two people went to help her lift her husband, and that she said when they got there that he was still alive.

Lawanda Hostetler left for the liquor store after she told one of the people who helped her that she did not want to go to prison because of the blood. She drank some alcohol and came back, according to arrest records.

Police said investigators found a cane, metal trash can, and metal cable box with blood on them. There was also apparent blood spatter on the wall and on the blade of a ceiling fan, according to arrest records.

Arrest records said she denied hitting him with these objects and that she was unable to explain the injuries the victim received. However, she admitted she may have hit her husband with objects but could not remember as she had been drunk and had blacked out. Earlier, she stated she had two shots of rum and two beers in the span of two hours, according to arrest records.

Lawanda Hostetler has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix woman arrested on suspicion of murdering 89-year-old husband