Woman accused of murdering husband wants abuse evidence considered

TAVARES — Jurors should be able to hear how Laurie Shaver’s husband beat her in the presence of her daughter when she goes to trial in September on charges of second-degree murder and burying his body in the backyard, her attorney argued in court on Dec. 14.

Shaver claims her daughter, who was 8 years old, shot Michael Shaver in 2015 to protect her mother.

She initially claimed that he left after getting out of jail on a domestic battery charge. She never reported him missing. Others noticed some of his personal belongings in the house after he supposedly left. After an investigation, Michael’s body was unearthed under a concrete slab. She was arrested in 2020.

Defense attorney Jeff Wiggs has said in court filings that the child “confessed” to shooting her father to protect her mother. He asked the court for a competency hearing on the child, but a judge refused.

Wiggs wants jurors to learn about misdemeanor domestic violence and injunctions for protection against Shaver, but Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio argued that the procedure Wiggs proposes is improper and hearsay.

Both Michael and Laurie alleged domestic violence. Michael once accused her of hitting him in the head with a gun. In another instance, they reportedly pulled guns on each other.

There are other ways to get the evidence before jurors, Camuccio said. Laurie or the child could take the stand to testify, he said. Of course, that could put the child in legal jeopardy.

A judge in the past appointed legal counsel for the girl. She still insists that she wants to testify, Wiggs said.

As for Laurie, defense attorneys are naturally inclined to advise their clients not to testify because they could be subject to withering cross-examination.

Laurie has also claimed that after the child shot Shaver another man in the house shot him.

No one else has been arrested in the case.

Circuit Judge Cary Rada reserved ruling on the motions, and he set the trial date for Sept. 9. The state has listed 100 possible witnesses, though Wiggs said he was not sure how relevant they might be.

One of the key witnesses will likely be the man Laurie married in a backyard ceremony, Travis Filmer. In an interview with investigators, he said she told him that there was a body buried on the property. “It’s not that he’s missing; he’s no longer walking this Earth, she reportedly told him.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Laurie Shaver murder case: What evidence will the jury consider?