Woman accused of offering sex to undercover Las Vegas cop inside unlicensed massage parlor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of offering an undercover Las Vegas police officer sex in an unlicensed massage business with the same name as one the 8 News Now Investigators previously reported was allegedly housing sex trafficking victims.

Lily A Reflexology is located on Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard, according to business records. The business was listed in state records as dissolved as of Wednesday though online posts continued to say it was open 24/7.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, an undercover Las Vegas Metro police officer went to the business as part of an ongoing investigation, documents said. A woman, later identified as Yanqing Zhu, greeted the officer after he rang a doorbell. Zhu escorted the officer to a backroom. The officer then paid $60 for a 30-minute massage, documents said.

“Shortly after, [Zhu] reentered the room [and] pulled her dress up exposing her genitalia,” documents said. After several minutes, Zhu then allegedly offered the officer sexual intercourse for $200.

The officer paid Zhu $200 and she left the room to retrieve condoms, documents said. Other officers and detectives then entered the business and took Zhu into custody.

There is no county business license for massage therapy services for the business, police said. In 2022, Wei Geng, the then-owner of a business with the same name, faced three counts of pandering, three counts of living from the earnings of a prostitute and one charge of an act encouraging a brothel, records showed.

Prosecutors dropped the case in 2023, though Geng’s attorney noted he received a Marcum notice from prosecutors, meaning an indictment from a grand jury may be forthcoming, records said. No case was filed as of Wednesday.

In that investigation, detectives said a man complained to police that he went to get a massage but was propositioned for “full service,” which police said means sexual intercourse, for $150, documents said. Investigators said the reflexology business was operating as an illegal brothel, which they said was “disguised” as a reflexology and massage business.

Inside the illegal brothel, police said they found a room with four beds. Investigators at the time said they suspected the room was sleeping quarters for women sex trafficked to work at the business, they wrote in documents. Investigators said they also found condoms and other sex-related items.

Zhu faces charges of prostitution, acting as a massage therapist without a license and resisting a public officer. She was released without having to post bail. Her next court date was scheduled for April 29.

