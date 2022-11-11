Woman accused of pepper spraying roommates back in jail

Nov. 11—A Kalispell woman who earned a felony charge after allegedly pepper spraying her roommates over the summer is back behind bars.

Authorities have held Wendy Jean Warner, 48, in the county jail with bail set at $30,000 since she returned to custody on Nov. 7. Court documents indicated that Warner drank alcohol multiple times in violation of the conditions of her release.

Her attorney, Britt Cotter, has asked for a bail modification hearing.

Warner faces a felony assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court stemming from a July 24 disturbance at a home on Anderson Lane in Kalispell. Arriving Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies met with the victims upon arrival and described them all as reacting to a type of pepper spray, court documents said.

One of Warner's roommates told authorities that the imbroglio began after Warner claimed someone had gotten into her alcohol, according to court documents. She began "ranting and raving," compelling the other three to retreat into a bedroom, court documents said.

At that, Warner allegedly kicked down the door and deployed the pepper spray, hitting all three in the face. The trio tumbled out of the home and contacted authorities before heading back, court documents said. Upon their return, Warner allegedly sprayed them a second time and threatened one of the individuals with a knife.

Arriving deputies found the victim's bedroom door kicked nearly in half, according to court documents. The battered door was emblazoned with orange spray, court documents said.

Under questioning, Warner allegedly admitted to deploying pepper spray on the three, but accused them of insulting and pushing her.

Outside of the bail modification hearing, Warner is expected back in court March 8 for a pretrial conference. An omnibus hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

