Woman accused of pointing gun during parking lot road rage incident at Palm Coast Walmart

Flagler County Sheriff's deputies found this gun in the trunk of Monica Hicks' car, according to a report. Hicks is accused of pointing the gun at a woman during an altercation Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart in Palm Coast, according to a charging affidavit.

A woman was arrested after another woman accused her of pointing a handgun at her following a road-rage altercation in the Walmart parking lot in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Monica Hicks, 50, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after posting $5,000 bond. Hicks listed two addresses in the arrest report, one in Daytona Beach and another in Live Oak.

“A parking issue is not worth ending up with a trip to the Green Roof Inn,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a release. “Brandishing a weapon to threaten another driver will get you arrested every time. If you can’t handle the parking or your temper, then don’t go shopping, especially as we near the holidays!”

The incident occurred about 10:33 a.m. Friday when Hicks was trying to park her car, which, due to the traffic, was close to another vehicle as she tried to back up, according to an affidavit.

The woman in the other car honked at Hicks to let her know the two vehicles were in close proximity, the sheriff’s office stated. The woman then drove her vehicle farther away.

But once Hicks parked, the other woman alleged Hicks pointed a small black gun at her from within the car, the release stated.

Hicks then exited the parking lot.

The other woman, whose identity is redacted in the report, called the sheriff’s office which located Hicks' vehicle in the Cracker Barrel parking lot off Old Kings Road.

Deputies stopped Hicks' vehicle as she drove back to Walmart.

Woman says gun was in trunk

Hicks told deputies she had been trying to back into a space at the Walmart when the other car pulled up close behind her. Hicks said she was eventually able to park, but then the other vehicle stopped in front of her and she and the other woman got into a verbal altercation, according to the charging affidavit.

Hicks said neither woman got out of their car. Hicks said the other woman then pulled into a spot next to her, did not move and picked up her phone, which Hicks said made her uncomfortable and caused her to leave the parking lot.

She said she drove to the Cracker Barrel, got her purse from the trunk and went inside to use the restroom at the restaurant, the affidavit stated. She said she then drove back to Walmart to continue taking Uber Eats orders when she was stopped by deputies, the affidavit stated.

Hicks admitted having a small handgun in her purse but said the gun was not with her during the incident. Hicks said it was in the trunk of her car, which is where deputies found it when she was stopped, a charging affidavit stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman accused of pointing gun in parking lot dispute at Florida Walmart