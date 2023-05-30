Woman accused of pointing gun inside Cracker Barrel, firing it inside Waffle House off I-20

A woman faces multiple charges after deputies say she pointed her gun inside a Cracker Barrel and later fired the gun inside a Waffle House just hours apart.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the warrants for Avery Dillon’s arrest from May 22.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warrants state that Dillon went to the Cracker Barrel location at W. Pointe Court in Lithia Springs between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

While she was inside the restaurant, the warrant alleges that Dillon started to point a gun at the ground and yelling at other customers “to get back,” putting one of the customers inside the restaurant at risk.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hours later, Dillon is accused of threatening customers at a Waffle House off Thornton Road on the other side of the Interstate 20 exit.

According to the warrants, Dillon entered the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. and sat down in a booth.

She then got up and started waiving a 9mm handgun around and pointing it at the Waffle House customers, according to the warrants. At least one gunshot went off, but no one was injured.

Dillon is sitting in the Douglas County Jail on two counts of simple assault and seven pending counts of aggravated assault. A judge denied her bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS