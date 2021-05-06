Woman accused of pointing gun at men in park

May 6—A woman was arrested and charged after law officers said she pointed a rifle at two men in a local park last week.

A felony charge of assault with a weapon was filed against Shelley Lynn Parsons, 50, after the alleged incident at Lawrence Park on the evening of Saturday, May 1.

When a Kalispell police officer arrived at the park, he spoke with a man who said he was getting ready for a birthday party when a man he didn't know asked to pet his dog.

After the man walked away, a woman identified as Parsons approached him with a .22 rifle barrel protruding from under a blanket. He said she pointed the rifle at his stomach and demanded to know why he was selling drugs in the park. The victim then said Parsons pointed the gun at another man before putting the gun away and leaving,

Another police officer stopped the truck Parsons was driving and she said someone told her a man was trying to sell drugs in the park.

She allegedly said she confronted both men because she assumed the men were trying to sell drugs and she wanted to intimidate them.

Her arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 in Flathead County District Court.

Parsons faces a maximum term of 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com or 406-758-4441.