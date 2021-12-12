Woman accused of pointing gun at STA driver, firing round in direction of bar patron in downtown Spokane

Dec. 11—Spokane police arrested a 28-year-old woman after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Spokane Transit Authority bus driver and walked to a bar and fired a round in the direction of a patron's face Friday night in downtown Spokane.

No one was injured in either incident, according to the police department.

Police officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of West Sprague Avenue to a report of a shooting. The only bar on the 500 block of West Sprague is Jimmy'z Gastropub and Red Room Lounge. The door to the bar was locked Saturday evening.

The bus driver told police he was taking a break in that area when a woman, identified as Savanna Merrill, approached him and demanded he apologize to her, police said. He said he did not know Merrill.

The bus driver told officers Merrill became physically aggressive so the driver retreated inside his bus. Merrill then allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver before walking toward a bar. The bus driver told police he heard gunshots shortly after and drove away quickly.

Witnesses at the bar told police Merrill confronted a random patron, pulled out a firearm, pointed it at the man and then fired one shot in the direction of his face. A bouncer at the bar reportedly wrestled the gun away from Merrill and began to detain her, police said.

When officers attempted to detain Merrill, she reportedly became physically aggressive and kicked two officers as she continued to struggle. Officers were able to take Merrill into custody without use of force and without her sustaining any injuries, police said.

She was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault. Merrill has no prior criminal history.

Police are asking anyone with further information on the incidents who has not already spoken with law enforcement to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2021-20211737.