Woman accused of pointing loaded gun at trick-or-treater now charged, Texas police say

A Texas woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a 7 year old on Halloween.

Authorities were called to a Buda, Texas, neighborhood at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 31 after reports of an aggravated assault, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies say Monica Ann Bradford, 35, yelled at kids while they trick-or-treated outside her home.

She then left her home with a loaded gun, and pointed it at a 7 year old who was walking in front of Bradford’s residence, officers say.

Bradford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony, the statement said. Her bail bond was set at $10,000.

Buda is located 15 miles southwest of Austin.

