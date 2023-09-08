Woman accused of pulling a box cutter on park patron pleads not guilty

Sep. 8—A 49-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge after Kalispell Police officers arrested her over the weekend for allegedly waving a box cutter at a woman who refused her a cigarette.

April Dawn Werner, who has no address listed with the court, appeared before Judge Danni Coffman in Flathead County District Court on Sept. 7 and was arraigned on a single count of assault with a weapon. She is being held in the county jail with bail set at $20,000.

Officers began searching for Werner about 4:44 p.m., Sept. 3 after responding to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at Woodland Park, court documents said. The victim told officers that she and her family were seated near the playground when a woman, identified as Werner, approached and sat down at a nearby chair.

Werner allegedly asked the victim for a cigarette. The victim said she didn't have any and asked that Werner relocate, according to court documents.

Instead, Werner pulled out a box cutter, extended a portion of the blade and began waving it around, court documents said. Feeling threatened, the victim phoned authorities.

Officers eventually tracked Werner down at a nearby bar, court documents said. During a search of Werner, they allegedly found a box cutter in her pocket.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Werner faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

