Woman accused of punching Mankato nurse

Apr. 13—MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly punched a hospital nurse in March, leading to felony assault charges.

Tywanda Lorraine Johnson, 24, was recently charged in Blue Earth County District Court.

The nurse said Johnson had left her hospital room and was rummaging through closets, digging around in the garbage and knocking a garbage bin over, according to a criminal complaint. When the nurse advised her to go back to her room, she reportedly told him "don't talk to me."

After the nurse put his hand on her back to guide her back to her room, Johnson allegedly turned around and punched him in the face. Another nurse on duty reported seeing Johnson going through a closet before punching him.

Johnson reportedly confirmed she punched the nurse in the face, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Johnson has two prior assault convictions over the last three years. One conviction was for domestic assault in Steele County in October 2021, while the second was for third-degree assault in Blue Earth County in November 2021.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola