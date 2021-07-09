Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week.



What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex.



Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

At one point, the woman can be heard yelling “China,” but it’s unclear what exactly she was trying to say.

“This woman attacked my son. She punched my 6-year-old while yelling racist, anti-Asian things,” @uhmmajo wrote.

The woman eventually ends her tirade while picking up belongings scattered on the floor. The video ends with a mall security personnel approaching the scene and escorting her away.











The aftermath: @uhmmajo says mall security just let the woman go. It’s unclear whether her child needed treatment following the incident.



@uhmmajo says her family will be pressing charges. She also warned others to stay safe, because “it’s not safe anywhere.”

The video was reposted on Twitter, where it has also gone viral. Many users condemned the woman for her alleged actions, while some suspected that she could be mentally ill or under the influence of drugs.



NextShark has reached out to @uhmmajo for more information.



Featured Image via @uhmmajo

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

MLB Exec's Racist Attack on Kim Ng Resurfaces After Her Historic Achievement

Iowa Professor Arrested After Husband Found Ziptied and Gagged to Death

Robots Take Over Korean Burger Restaurant to Keep Social Distancing

Japanese Student Creates Online Counseling Site for Suicide Prevention