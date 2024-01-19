Woman accused of ramming Kettering cruisers indicted

Jan. 19—A Miamisburg woman accused of ramming two Kettering police cruisers and leading officers on a chase in December is facing charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Angela Lynn Hendricks on one count each of vandalism, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and drug paraphernalia, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The drug paraphernalia charge is a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

On Dec. 5, officers received Flock camera information that a woman wanted on multiple failure to comply warrants was in the city, according to Kettering police. Hendricks previously fled from police multiple times in the past when they attempted to stop her, Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department public information officer, previously said.

Officers found Hendricks and the vehicle near West Stroop and Lamme roads and tried to block it so she couldn't leave. Hendricks reportedly hit both cruisers and drove away.

Two other officers pursued her. Miami Twp. police used tire deflation devices near Mad River and Fox Run roads, James said.

"As the vehicle slowed due to the stop sticks deployment, the first pursuing officer was able to conduct a successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit," she added.

Hendricks was arrested. No injuries were reported.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 1.