Woman accused of reckless homicide may have bond revoked

Mar. 23—GREENUP — A woman in connection with the shooting of a man in September may have her bond revoked.

Tina Kay Reed, 37, of Greenup appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court Thursday for a pre-trial conference.

Reed is accused of firing a handgun on Sept. 27, 2022 — resulting in the death of Shane Fritz, 33, also of Greenup.

Commonwealth attorneys told Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud a motion had been filed to revoke Reed's bond for communicating with witnesses.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday to aid the court in deciding if Reed violated her bond terms, which would land her back in jail.

Reed posted a $5,000 property bond shortly after her arrest in early 2023.

Reed's attorney, Charles D. Oppenheimer, wasn't present Thursday due to medical issues and attorney Brandon West stepped in on behalf of the Department of Public Advocacy.

While still at the podium, Judge McCloud instructed Reed to fill West in on the circumstances considering he may be the one to file the response if Oppenheimer is still unavailable.

"And If you're doing anything, you'd better stop," McCloud told the defendant.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com