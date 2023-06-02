Woman accused of retaliation hours after aggravated assaults

Jun. 1—Three people were arrested on felony charges at the Vera in Odessa apartments earlier this week in two separate, but related events.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and Alexis Asidia Garcia, 19, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after four residents at the apartment complex called police around 8 p.m. Tuesday to say the teenager pointed a gun at all of them and pistol-whipped a 28-year-old woman before taking off in a Chrysler 200.

The group said Garcia attacked the pistol-whipped woman after she fell to the ground, pulled her hair and dragged her through the parking lot, the report stated.

Officers learned Garcia had entered a specific apartment within the complex and the teenager had parked the Chrysler on the east side of the complex and joined her in the apartment, the report stated.

Garcia and the teenager barricaded themselves inside, but were arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday after officers obtained a search warrant, the report stated. Officers found a 9 mm Walther PPS under a mattress in the apartment.

The teenager is facing four counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon and Garcia is facing a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The crime is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Three hours later, several people called 911 to report another disturbance at the Vera, which is within the city limits of Odessa, but located in Midland County.

Officers were told Maniya Coble, 20, was banging on random apartment doors looking for the woman who had been pistol-whipped Tuesday night in order to fight her because she was upset the woman had called police, the report stated.

Officers found Coble in the same apartment Garcia and the teenager had barricaded themselves, the report stated.

An officer described Coble, who denied any wrongdoing, as being "highly intoxicated on alcohol and possibly a substance" in his report.

Coble was arrested on suspicion of retaliation, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison, and minor in consumption of alcohol. She remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on surety bonds totaling $6,307.

Garcia was booked into the Midland County jail, but has since been released. Bail information wasn't immediately available.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Barbara Culver Juvenile Justice Center in Midland.