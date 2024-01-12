Woman accused of running human trafficking ring from Roswell spa as city cracks down

A judge said a Roswell woman accused of running a human trafficking operation out of her massage parlor will stay behind bars.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Roswell, where the news comes days after police shut down several illegal massage parlors.

The owner of Iris Massage on Holcombe Bridge Road, Hui Wang, is accused of using her business, which is now shut down, to run a human sex trafficking ring.

According to Wang’s arrest warrant, she recruited her victims through a Chinese-based employment website. Once they arrived in Roswell, police said the women were ordered to work seven hours a week, twelve hours a day with no days off. Investigators allege that the women were forced to have sex with their customers. They were also forced to drink weight-loss teas and take supplements to stay thin.

When investigators searched the business, officers reported that the women were living in the spa.

Cody Hatchcock, who works at a business next to the spa, said the whole thing was disgusting.

“It’s honestly horrendous,” Hatchcock said. “Thankfully, it finally got rooted out. It seemed like something was going wrong when it seemed like the place was being a bit more vacant.”

The latest crackdown in Roswell comes at a time when the city’s leaders have placed a moratorium on business licenses for massage parlors while officials work to close loopholes in the city ordinances.

“Hopefully now we can get a more upbeat, community-forward kind of business in there,” Hatchcock said.

In addition to the 90-day moratorium, police said that spas operating without valid licenses had either been previously closed or changed ownership as a way to continue operating legally.