Woman accused of running over brother, killing him in Catawba County

A woman in Catawba County is facing murder charges after police said she ran over her brother with a pickup truck.

Family members said Sarah Prestwood was acting in self-defense when it happened Tuesday night outside a gas station on Highway 321.

ALSO READ: Woman killed, suspect among 3 others hurt in shooting; suspect in custody

Police said Prestwood and her brother, David Land, got in an argument when she hit him with the truck. Land died on the way to a hospital.

Channel 9 has confirmed that the suspect’s 15-month old son and her mother were also in the truck with Prestwood.

We spoke with Prestwood’s father after today’s court appearance…he’s defending his daughter.

“My daughter is not a monster,” her father, Joseph Prestwood, said. “She is not a murderer. It’s just a situation that come down and happened. He attacked her. He beat her up, and she told me she was just trying to leave the scene.”

Sarah Prestwood and her attorney appear in court Wednesday. Prestwood is accused of running over her brother, killing him.

Prestwood and her attorney appeared in court in Newton. She was charged with murder.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

The suspect’s bond hearing is Thursday.

Prestwood’s attorney said her client is pregnant and high-risk so she should have a bond given to her in the case.

(Watch below: Deputies: Mother dead, daughter seriously hurt in early morning shooting in Catawba County)