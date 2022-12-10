Woman accused of scamming grieving families, posing as funeral home worker, turns herself in

A woman accused of scamming grieving families, while posing as a worker at a funeral home, has turned herself in to police.

Danielle Longino, who jail records show may also use the last name of Langford, now sits in the Clayton County Jail.

“She would contact several victims after they suffered a death in the family, while they were making arrangements,” said Jonesboro police chief Tommy Henderson.

He told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon he’s never seen a scam like it in his long career. The chief says Longino scammed the families out of $80,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She would scam them out of the money for caskets and funeral services,” said Henderson.

Police say Longino once worked at Watkins Funeral Home. After she no longer worked there, police say she continued to pose as a Watkins employee, using her knowledge of the business to scam the families.

Police say she also used another last name, Watkins, to apparently help trick the families trying to reach Watkins Funeral Home.

“To my knowledge, they were looking for services at the funeral home, and in some cases, she would contact them,” said Henderson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 reached out to the funeral home to get their thoughts on the alleged scam, but has not yet heard back.

“I feel for her because something must be wrong,” said Faye Yvette McQueen, who has known Longino since childhood. “But I also feel for the people that were scammed.”

On Friday, police say the search for Longino came to an end, when she turned herself in to the Clayton County Jail.

“Justice and hopefully help,” said McQueen. “I think she needs help.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: