Woman accused in scissor attack

Sep. 26—An Odessa woman was arrested Monday afternoon following a scissor attack.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone called 911 from the Pebblebend Apartments on Esmond Drive around 4:30 p.m. to report a woman was trying to assault several people with a pair of scissors.

When officers arrived, two woman, both 30, said they were near the pool when a woman tried to attack them with scissors, the report stated.

The women told officers they disarmed the woman, later identified as Noelkis Delgado, 26, and while doing so one of them suffered cuts to her right calf and left thigh, the report stated.

When watching video of the incident, officers could hear Delgado threatening in Spanish to stab the women with the scissors she was holding, the report stated.

Delgado was arrested on suspicion of two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after jail personnel said they found 0.6 grams of cocaine in her possession.

Delgado remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $44,000 and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.