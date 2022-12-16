Woman accused of seriously injuring teen after striking him with car, leaving scene in north Spokane

Dec. 16—A citizen tip led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman who police allege seriously injured a teenager after she struck him with a vehicle Sunday morning near the Shadle Park library on her drive home from a downtown Spokane bar.

Lov'Anna C. Big Beaver was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 6:25 a.m. Sunday to the area of North Elgin Street and West Wellesley Avenue on reports of a person laying on the ground yelling for help, police said. Officers found a teenage male who had been hit by a car and had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Court documents indicated the male had "significant" injuries to his right leg and had broken bones.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Officers processed the scene and located evidence left by the vehicle, which court documents indicated was a silver Kia Rio.

On Monday, a citizen notified police he had information about the crash, which led to the discovery of the Kia, police said. Officers determined the damage on the vehicle matched evidence gathered from the scene of the crash and the registered owner, Big Beaver, was the driver of the car at the time of the collision.

Big Beaver told police she had one drink at the GLOBE Bar and Kitchen and was "very disoriented." She said in court documents she drove home around 5:30 or 6 a.m. Sunday and saw someone in the road, but they stopped trying to run across.

She told police she did not believe she hit the person.

Big Beaver made her first appearance in court Tuesday and is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday. She was not listed Thursday night in the Spokane County Jail.