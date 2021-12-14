Woman accused of setting fires in Fort Worth store as she was bleeding from gunshot wound

A Fort Worth woman was in custody Tuesday and accused of setting several small fires inside of a store in May after she had been shot.

Fort Worth police officers at the scene extinguished the blazes before firefighters arrived, according to a police report.

Police did not release a motive for the fires.

Jail records identified the suspect as Kandra Shenah Chatman, who was arrested Monday and later booked into the Fort Worth Jail.

Chatman, 37, faces an arson charge in the case, according to jail records.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to an assist police call shortly after 7 p.m. on May 7 at the Family Dollar at 2100 Ephriham Ave.

The call was to assist police with a shooting victim.

A police call log then noted that the caller states the “subject who is bleeding is trying to set the store on fire.”

An assistant manager of the store reported she had received a burn while trying to extinguish the fire set by the shooting victim, according to the police report.

Police did not release any information on Tuesday about the shooting.