Woman accused of sex trafficking 6-year-old for Nike shoes, cash. She’s prison-bound

A 31-year-old woman from Washington is accused of sex trafficking a 6-year-old family member for Nike running shoes, cash and a place to stay, federal authorities said.

The woman from Spokane pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking and was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington said in a news release.

McClatchy News is not naming the woman or man to protect the identity of the child.

She met the co-defendant on Plenty of Fish, a dating app, and sold the girl to him so he could sexually abuse her, prosecutors said in the news release. He also shot video of himself raping the girl, according to the news release.

In return for providing him with “sexual access” to the girl, the woman was promised Nike shoes and given “small amounts of cash” and a place to stay, the release says.

The man pleaded guilty to a child sex trafficking charge on June 8, according to his plea agreement. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

In addition to prison time, the woman was also ordered to pay $29,346 in restitution.

“No sentence can return the child’s innocence, but our community is now safer and stronger. Most important, the child is now in a safe place,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District said. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message to those who seek to sexually abuse children: justice is coming.”

