Woman accused of sexual assault now charged with Clay County murder

A 37-year-old woman was being held Saturday in the Clay County Jail on a murder charge.

Brittany Ann Rouleau was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to jail records.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Clay County Sheriff's Office got a call from a woman asking for medical assistance in the 400 block of North Morgan Street in Petrolia. The woman said a man was having chest pains. She also requested medical assistance for herself.

Ambulance crews discovered a man suffering from an apparent puncture wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Clay County Justice of the Peace Lanny Evans pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy.

Brittany Ann Rouleau was booked into the Clay County Jail and charged with murder. The victim’s name has not been released pending his next of kin being notified of his death.

In Wichita County, Rouleau is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 in connection with an Oct. 30, 2018, incident in a Wichita Falls home, according to court documents.

That first-degree felony is punishable by up to life in prison.

Rouleau is suspected of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child, according to allegations in court documents. The child told her that it did not feel right after they went to a couch to sleep.

She told the child, "Well, you can get into trouble because you accepted it. . . . Don't tell anyone," according to allegations in court documents.

Rouleau was freed from the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a $50,000 bond for that charge, according to online jail records.

She is also charged with possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine, a state jail felony, in connection with a Dec. 4, 2022, incident in Burkburnett, according to court documents.

That offense is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact her with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Woman held in Clay County Jail on murder charge