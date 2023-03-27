Woman accused of sexual relations with 14-year-old boy facing formal criminal charges

A woman is facing formal charges after being accused of having sexual conduct with a 14-year-old boy.

>> Man arrested after being previously convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims

Evelyn D. Reneder, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Monday on six felonies; two counts of sexual battery (parent), two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of attempt to commit sexual battery, and one count of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The investigation was led by Centerville Police Department, and arrested Reneder March 7, according to jail records.

>> Dayton ranks lower than normal in most challenging places to live for allergy sufferers

Reneder is currently booked into the Montogomery County Jail, with bond listed at $15,000.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.