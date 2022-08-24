Woman accused of shooting 2

Aug. 23—An 18-year-old Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday after witnesses told police she set up a fight at Woodson Park Sunday and then shot two girls, ages 17 and 15.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a report of a shooting at Woodson Park on East Murphy on Sunday and they found a teenager with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to Medical Center Hospital. They later learned of another teenager who had been taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Witnesses told police that Cavaya Jefferson and several other people on Snapchat agreed to meet at the park to fight and several others met there to watch. According to the report, a witness showed officers a message written by Jefferson stating "ill shoot the (expletive)."

An OPD officer wrote in his report that, according to the message, Jefferson went on to say she'd shoot the girl because she, Jefferson, was the only one who cared about two people whose names were redacted from the report.

One of the witnesses said she saw Jefferson with a handgun, heard her cock the gun, heard the shot and saw one of the victims fall to the ground, according to the report. Jefferson then fled the scene in a sports utility vehicle, the witness said.

Witnesses who spoke to officers at ORMC said Jefferson's boyfriend tried to take the gun away from her, but she fired it and a bullet hit one of the victims in the chest. According to the report, they believed that bullet traveled through the first victim and then hit the other one in the arm.

No details about the condition of the teenagers was included in the report released Tuesday.

Jefferson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday. She remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $150,000.