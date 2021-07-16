Woman accused of shooting 2 in Harrison Twp. bar and grill parking lot

Jul. 16—A 26-year-old woman is accused of shooting and injuring two people outside a Harrison Twp. bar and grill last weekend.

Alexis Carter is facing four counts of felonious assault in a shooting in the Sporty's Taphouse & Grill parking lot on North Main Street on Saturday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Just after 1 a.m. Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to the bar and grill and found two people shot.

During a fight in the parking lot, Carter pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, according to court documents. One victim was shot in the buttocks and the other in the chest.

Carter fled in a blue vehicle with another woman. She was arrested Thursday morning by sheriff's deputies, according to Miami Valley Jails records.