Woman accused of shooting ex in leg arrested for attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder for a North Portland shooting last month that left one person injured.

Annette Oliver, 62, was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in Gresham, booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, and charged with second-degree attempted murder, among other charges, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The warrant for Oliver’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on Jan. 16 just before 6:40 p.m., in which PPB officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of North Interstate Avenue. Once police arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the leg, an injury to which officers applied a tourniquet. The severely wounded man was then transported to a hospital, with the suspect fleeing before officers arrived.

Police investigated the incident as a domestic violence incident, dispatching their Special Victims Unit to investigate, after it was discovered the woman had a previous relationship with the man she allegedly shot.

Oliver was charged with not only attempted murder but first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. After the arrest, the PPB SVU team also located the gun that the woman allegedly used to injure the man.

