Woman accused of shooting friend during argument about church indicted

Mar. 31—A 25-year-old Dayton woman who was indicted Wednesday is accused of shooting her friend during an argument about their church.

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks was issued a summons to appear April 15 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification. She remains free after posting bond.

Brooks went out to dinner with two friends from church March 21 and then accused the woman who gave her a ride home of "being disloyal and a liar" and of not backing her up on an issue at their church, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Brooks then pulled a gun from under her jacket and fired one shot that struck the other woman — a 28-year-old from Dayton — in the right side of her stomach. Brooks then ran inside her home, the document stated.

The gunshot victim and third woman in the car both identified Brooks as the shooter, according to the affidavit.