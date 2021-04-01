Woman accused of shooting friend during argument about church indicted

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 31—A 25-year-old Dayton woman who was indicted Wednesday is accused of shooting her friend during an argument about their church.

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks was issued a summons to appear April 15 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification. She remains free after posting bond.

Brooks went out to dinner with two friends from church March 21 and then accused the woman who gave her a ride home of "being disloyal and a liar" and of not backing her up on an issue at their church, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Brooks then pulled a gun from under her jacket and fired one shot that struck the other woman — a 28-year-old from Dayton — in the right side of her stomach. Brooks then ran inside her home, the document stated.

The gunshot victim and third woman in the car both identified Brooks as the shooter, according to the affidavit.

    Jurors on Wednesday saw Minneapolis police officers’ body camera footage showing how an initial confrontation over an alleged misdemeanor last year spiraled into George Floyd begging for his life underneath the knee of a police officer as two other officers held him down. In 2016, the Minneapolis Police Department rewrote its use of force policy to emphasize the “sanctity of life,” and began training officers in de-escalation — calming people down to prevent violence. A cashier at Cup Foods told his manager that he believed Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for a pack of cigarettes.