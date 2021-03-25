Woman accused of shooting friend during argument about church

Mar. 25—A 25-year-old Dayton woman is accused of shooting her friend during an argument about an issue at their church.

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks, who is charged with two counts of felonious assault, is free after posting bail Monday following her preliminary hearing in Dayton Municipal Court, where her case was bound over to a Montgomery County grand jury for review.

Brooks went out to dinner with two friends from church Sunday night and then accused the woman who gave her a ride home of "being disloyal and a liar" and of not backing her up on an issue at their church, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Brooks then pulled a gun from under her jacket and fired one shot that struck the other woman — a 28-year-old from Dayton — in the right side of her stomach. Brooks then ran inside her home, the document stated.

The gunshot victim and third woman in the car both identified Brooks as the shooter, according to the affidavit.