Woman Accused Of Shooting Georgia Teen Before Getting Her Nails Done

A woman allegedly shot a teenager in the face while on I-20 in Georgia and then proceeded to get her nails done, WSB-TV reports.

On Monday, Brittney Griffith, 30, appeared before Judge Susan Camp with the Douglas County Magistrate Court and was denied bond.

During the hearing, the judge said Griffith went to get her nails done after allegedly shooting 17-year-old Ashlyn Crouch in the head, WSB-TV reports.

The teen’s mom, Dianna Crouch, said knowing the shooter went to get her nails done after the shooting “just blows my mind.”

“That makes me think she had no remorse,” she added.

Crouch was in the front passenger seat of a car heading eastbound on I-20 when a driver pulled up next to her vehicle and fired a shot, according to Douglasville police.

According to CBS46, prior to the shooting, the suspect followed the victim after a road-rage incident took place.

After the shooting, the suspect then drove off and exited the interstate. Another passenger with the teen snapped a photo of the shooter, WSB-TV reports.

Griffith turned herself into authorities around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Detectives later discovered Griffith’s children were in the car.

Prosecutors charged Griffith with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Dianna said her daughter was shot behind her ear, however, she’s in stable condition.