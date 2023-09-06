Woman accused of shooting husband in head during dispute in Old Hickory

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An alleged dispute between a couple led to a shooting overnight at a home in Old Hickory, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to a home early Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Debow Street around 1:14 a.m. to respond to reports of a dispute between a man and woman.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot in the head. He was able to talk to police at the scene and was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro police said the shooting occurred after the husband became abusive with his wife. The wife told officers that she shot her husband in an act of self-defense. Authorities told News 2 that the man is known to be a serial abuser.

It remains unclear whether the woman will face any charges related to this incident. No other information was immediately available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or you’re unsure about whether or not your situation is domestic violence, please speak to an advocate at the Family Safety Center at 615-880-1100. To speak with someone on a 24-hour hotline, you can contact the YWCA Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-334-4628.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

