Woman accused of shooting, killing husband in Cranberry Township appears in court

A woman accused of shooting and killing her husband appeared in court on Friday.

It was packed inside the courtroom on Friday, with family members from both sides of the case.

Police say Amdna Hughes admitted to shooting her boyfriend, Anthony Smith, in Cranberry Township in February.

“He was shot in the back twice,” said Smith’s aunt Diana Wilson, “How do you think you’re going to get away with murder?”

A police officer testified that before the shooting the couple were in a bedroom and got into an argument after Smith saw Hughes’ phone. Hughes claimed Smith then hit her in the head, leaving a mark under her eye. Police say Hughes grabbed a gun out of her purse and shot Smith. She said she then called 911 and ran to a neighbor’s house.

“We were all upset,” said Wilson “I thought she was a very nice person when. When I saw her I thought they were in love.

According to court documents, initial observation at the scene appeared to contradict Hughes’ statement.

Wilson said the couple had been together for more than 15 years and said Smith was a good boyfriend.

The judge decided to hold the criminal homicide charge for court.

“This is somebody who was a good, productive, member of society and she’s now incarcerated, disappointed the charge was not dropped and we hope another court will consider bail in this case given so many elements of self-defense,” said Ken Haber, Hughes’ attorney.

Haber said this was not the first time Smith allegedly attacked Hughes and is calling this a classic case of self-defense.

Hughes has no criminal record.

