Woman accused of shooting, killing neighbor to face Major County judge Thursday

A woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor is scheduled to go before a Marion County judge for the first time Thursday.

Susan Lorincz was arrested Wednesday on charges of manslaughter in Ajike Owens’ death.

Deputies said Lorincz shot through the door of her home after Owens tried to talk to her about an argument involving Owens’ kids.

Investigators were looking at whether Florida’s Stand Your Ground law could be applied, but determined Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable.

Some in the community have asked why Lorincz is not facing a murder charge.

“Oftentimes, the charges you’re arrested on are not the charges that the state attorney’s office brings,” said WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer. “We may see a second-degree murder, I doubt we would see a first-degree murder.”

A vigil to honor Owens’ life is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Ocala.

Reverend Al Sharpton is set to deliver a eulogy at her funeral at the request of her family on Monday.

