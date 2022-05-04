Woman accused of shooting, killing woman arrested for murder, Jacksonville police say

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in another woman’s shooting death.

Police said a woman in her 30s was shot in the 7900 block of Moncrief Dinsmore Road Monday.

STORY: Man abandoned small child alongside Arlington Expressway, JSO says

She was taken to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Station 33 in Dinsmore on New Kings Road, and rescue personnel there pronounced the woman dead.

“We believe it was an argument but past that we’re not sure,” JSO Sergeant Mike Russell said Monday night.

Investigators identified 40-year-old Yolanda Mathis as the primary suspect in the shooting, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Mathis is being held in the Duval County Jail and is not eligible for bond. Her next court date is set for May 25 at 9 a.m.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.