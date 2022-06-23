Woman accused of shooting man gets hit by car after entering traffic, Georgia cops say

A woman walked into traffic and got hit by a car shortly after she was accused of shooting a 61-year-old man, according to Georgia police.

Officers went to the scene of a shooting at around 1 a.m. June 21 and found a 61-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a post on the Savannah Police Department’s Facebook page.

Shortly after, offers were called to a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Detectives found that the pedestrian was the suspect in the shooting, according to the post. The suspect, 32-year-old Whitney Rivers, had walked into traffic and was struck by a car, causing serious injuries.

After she was taken to the hospital for treatment, officers brought her to the Chatham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to the statement.

Savannah is about 260 miles southeast of Atlanta.

